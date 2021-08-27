Thanks for the special section devoted to dogs. If my dog, Huckleberry, could write a letter, he probably would say, “It’s about time! It was also nice to see my ‘mom’ read something in the paper that did not make her feel sad and worried about our future. I suggest this section become a regularly recurring feature. Here are a few topics [that my dog offers] for further consideration: Are the Postal Service, FedEx, UPS and Amazon [deliveries] really necessary? Can the climate be changed to get rid of thunder? And, last but not least, being constrained by a leash is an affront to my freedom as an American [dog].”