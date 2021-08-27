When is the cat issue being published? My cats might insist I cancel my subscription if it isn’t forthcoming.
Analysis requires endless hours on the computer, and cats are right there planted on laps, ensuring their people stay on the job.
Research companies should look into adding lap cats as a requirement if they want to increase worker productivity. It’s hard to move a purring cat off your lap — easier to keep working.
C.E. Wray, Charlottesville
Thanks for the special section devoted to dogs. If my dog, Huckleberry, could write a letter, he probably would say, “It’s about time! It was also nice to see my ‘mom’ read something in the paper that did not make her feel sad and worried about our future. I suggest this section become a regularly recurring feature. Here are a few topics [that my dog offers] for further consideration: Are the Postal Service, FedEx, UPS and Amazon [deliveries] really necessary? Can the climate be changed to get rid of thunder? And, last but not least, being constrained by a leash is an affront to my freedom as an American [dog].”
Christine Kohl, Kensington
●
What’s right with these headlines?
An Aug. 8 editorial was headlined “What’s not wrong about riches.” Whenever there is a negative like that, the reader (at least I do) needs to stop and think, “Okay, if I take the ‘not’ out, that must mean that there are things “right” about riches. Why not keep it simple and just say, “What’s right about riches”?
Kathleen Parker’s op-ed the same day was headlined “Cuomo’s downfall proves that hubris takes no prisoners.” After reading the headline several times and seeking the input from a friend (who could shed no light on it, either), I couldn’t figure out what it meant. What does “takes no prisoners” in this context mean? I have no clue.
In my humble opinion, a headline should be clear and simple so the typical reader can read it, understand it and decide whether to spend their limited reading time on that article or column.
Grace Deitemyer, Rockville
●
We’ve lost our way
The Post used to provide small maps along with articles that referred to locations that readers might not find familiar. I remember using The Post as an example of how to do it in more than one letter to the New York State Conservationist magazine. It finally added a map feature, though not the way The Post did it (which was better).
So what happened? I’m constantly pulling out my own maps to find out where a place is, but that is annoying, and sometimes I’m too lazy. Even in the Aug. 15 Travel article “It’s a mud, mud, mud, mud world,” there was no map of the “mudder” area of the Netherlands. How many people know where that is?
Louise Donargo, Fairfax
The map that accompanied the Aug. 15 front-page article “A glimpse of the American future” had Minnesota and Wisconsin in the wrong places. As a kid in grade school many years ago, I had to learn the names, spelling, shapes and placement of the states.
Around Lake Michigan, it was WI MI IL IN (Y my ill in).
Brenda D. Woodson, Upper Marlboro
●
Comically misinformed
The Aug. 15 “Mike du Jour” cartoon [Arts & Style] made fun of those people who wear masks and keep social distance to stay alive.
By making sensible precautions look ridiculous and contending that they are based not on reality but on tribal loyalties, the cartoon fed a bizarre narrative that public health is subject to political forces rather than to a vicious and uncaring virus.
The Post is not obliged to carry propaganda.
Karin Chenoweth, Silver Spring
●
Something’s not adding up
The fine Aug. 15 Metro article “Worried about vaccination? Just listen to your Abuelina.” was marred by an error that had the effect of understating an important point of the story.
According to the piece, “Now the vaccination rate among the Latino and Hispanic population is 9.2 percent higher than the rate for non-Hispanic White residents, reaching 74.2 percent for Hispanics compared to 65 percent for non-Hispanic White residents as of Thursday.” In comparing the two vaccination rates, the sentence confuses “percent” with “percentage points.” The figure of 74.2 percent is 9.2 percentage points higher than 65 percent, but it is 14 percent higher (9.2/65 = 0.14).
Daniel Horner, Washington
In their Aug. 15 Outlook essay, “Boosters won’t stop the delta variant. Here’s the math.,” Eleanor Murray and Ruby Barnard-Mayers made a commendable effort to explain the equation that determines the effective reproduction number for the delta variant and why it will be hard to stop the exponential growth in infections by getting that number below 1.
Unfortunately, in their calculations, the authors cited an erroneous value of 35 million as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimate of cumulative infections in the United States. The CDC estimate is in fact 120 million.
They also used a “theoretical” value of 30 percent for the effectiveness of previous infection in preventing a new infection instead of the actual value of 80 percent found in a large field study published by the Lancet in March.
As a result, their estimate understates the reduction in susceptibility due to previous infection by a factor of (120/35)*(0.8/0.3) = 9.1.
It is good to understand equations. The most important thing to know about them is that they, like social media, can propagate an error and dress it up so that it is harder to spot. This is why all scientists are taught to guard against the possibility of “garbage in, garbage out.”
Paul Romer, New York
●
Time for a usage renaissance
I have appreciated The Post’s coverage of the disastrous fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, especially the insightful essays by Philip Kennicott [“Have we not learned anything?: Afghanistan doesn’t need our comparisons,” Aug. 17, Style] and Robin Givhan [“America’s humiliation is more American hubris,” news, Aug. 18]. As a medievalist, however, I could not help but notice the use of the term “medieval” in both essays as synonym for “crude, violent, barbaric.” I suggest that the editors of The Post discontinue this problematic usage.
It is manifestly false that the medieval world (ca. 500-1500) was a crude, violent, barbaric monolith. This is the period that produced the exquisite beauties of Tang poetry and Islamic calligraphy, the architectural marvels of Isfahan and Lalibela and Chartres, and an array of institutions (parliament, the university, trial by jury) that undergird today’s efforts to promote social justice.
But, more fundamentally, the use of the term “medieval” as shorthand for “barbaric” replicates the kind of oversimplified, hubristic thinking that Kennicott and Givhan decry. The medieval/modern binary casts us “moderns” as civilized, sophisticated, enlightened while conjuring a crude “other” against whom we might generate a flattering self-image. Such binary thinking is at the root of oppressive ideologies, including that of the Taliban.
It’s time to give “medieval” a rest.
Sarah McNamer, Washington
●
A true American
The caption for the photograph that accompanied the Aug. 14 National Digest said that Elsa Cowboy’s “father was a World War II army veteran and one of many Indigenous people who served in the [U.S.] military, despite not being a citizen.”
In fact, all Indigenous peoples in the United States have had full U.S. citizenship since 1924, when the Indian Citizenship Act became law. Although some restrictions and discrimination remained in many areas, it is still incorrect to state that they were not citizens of the United States from 1941 to 1945.
Edward Tabor, Bethesda
●
This isn’t a Kubrick odyssey
It’s rocket science and computer science.
The Aug. 14 Politics & the Nation article concerning Boeing’s oft-delayed attempt to launch a Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, “Boeing spacecraft will be pulled for repairs,” said that an earlier attempt by the spacecraft to reach the ISS had a software problem. The article then stated that the Starliner’s software problem put the Starliner “in the orientation it thought it should be in.”
The Starliner has software that programs the spacecraft for all possible scenarios the program managers consider are necessary for a successful flight. I would surmise the Starliner does not have a human brain capable of “thought” controlling the process. I would also surmise it does not have artificial intelligence controlling that same process.
A newspaper should not ascribe “thought” to such a computer system.
James Kout, Bowie
●
Puzzlingly hard to read
I really like the Sunday Los Angeles Times Crossword puzzle in the Arts & Style section. However, I wish it were printed in a size that is legible to the unaided eye. It leaves me with an hours-long headache. The Magazine puzzle could also be enlarged.
Sylvia S. Gordon, Alexandria
●
Not the same scale
The Aug. 16 Style article “More bad behavior — even after #MeToo” names and was accompanied by photos of former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo, former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, former network executive Les Moonves and former senator Al Franken (D-Minn.).
Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes; Franken was hounded out of office without an investigation or sense of proportion.
It is a sad state of affairs when a humorous photo of hands hovering above a sleeping woman or a kiss in a USO show is viewed as equivalent to rape. I believe The Post owes Franken an apology for portraying him with Weinstein and Moonves as a face of “bad behavior.”
Janice Mehler, Bethesda
●
A beef with beef
Are you kidding me? The Aug. 20 Weekend cover story “Burgers that taste just like summer” with the subheadline “Six special sandwiches to quench cravings, help fight the changing climate” would be laughable on its face if climate change were a laughing matter.
In no universe are hamburgers made from beef fighting climate change — whether grass-fed, regenerative or pasture-raised.
An article about burgers that don’t harm the environment would have featured some of the delicious and innovative plant-based burgers out there, such as Beyond and Impossible.
Elissa Free, Washington
The writer is the co-president of the Veg Society of DC.
●
Throwing readers a curveball
On Aug. 18, I learned a new expression. As someone who grew up in Ireland, I am not familiar with baseball terminology. On a 6 a.m. news show, one sports-obsessed pundit, when discussing the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan, used the term “swing for the fences,” which went right over my head. Later, as I read my Post, there was that expression again, twice!
In John Kelly’s Metro column, “Readers give sage advice on gratitude, patience and staying alive,” Nick Allard, discussing advice given to him by David Dinkins, said, “You don’t have to swing for the fences, just try the practical doable things best for your team.”
In the Style section, there it was again in “The ironies and frailties of modern life,” Karen Heller’s review of Dana Spiotta’s book “Wayward.” When praising the works by this author, using terms such as “mordant” and “coruscating,” Heller wrote, “She swings for the fences.”
Now, after Googling it, I know that expression means “to put one’s power into one’s swing while batting so as to try to hit a home run.” In other words, to overachieve. You are welcome, non-baseball fans.
Mary Donegan, Columbia
●
Editing issues related to the editing
As if these “election fraud” folks aren’t already a fringe problem that detracts from our country’s attempt to move past the now-10-month-old election, the Aug. 15 news article “Government warns of online extremism stirring violence” contained a colossal editing error that will only add fuel to the unfounded election fraud claims: “unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election fraud.”
C’mon, man!
Kevin A. Sweeney, Manassas
●
We should’ve passed on this idiom
The Aug. 16 Politics & the Nation article “Buttigieg’s skillful inside game positions him for the future” included the observation that some Democrats may question Vice President Harris’s “ability to pick up the baton.” I guess the writers did not watch enough of Olympic track and field to know that having to pick up a baton means the previous runner dropped it.
Jean Lightner Norum, Charlottesville
