Still, the transatlantic slave trade and enslavement were part and parcel of the fabric of the wealth of early Georgetown. Slave trader Thomas Johns was a leading citizen and related by marriage to others of his class. His sister was married to Yarrow Mamout’s enslaver, Brooke Beall. His daughter married David Peter, who was the brother of Thomas Peter. Thomas Peter, the son of one of these colonial merchants, had the additional good fortune of marrying Martha Custis Washington’s granddaughter. He bought Tudor Place from Francis Lowndes in 1805 for $6,000. Although Thomas Peter didn’t make his living in the slave trade, he increased his wealth by selling enslaved people. According to ads he placed in newspapers, he sold a total of more than 200 enslaved people on several occasions for the estate of his father and for a Maryland estate of his wife’s step-grandfather, George Washington. These sales would have raised about $100,000 for the estates, a part of which Thomas would have inherited.