How the enslaved from the Peggy were transported to Georgetown isn’t explained. Georgetown and Nottingham are about 150 sailing miles apart, and the ship couldn’t be in both places on the same day. The enslaved may well have been taken off the slave ship at Port Tobacco, where the ad was placed, and transported overland or on smaller ships to Georgetown and Nottingham. This is the only known newspaper ad of a sale of Africans in Georgetown. The Trans-Atlantic Slavetrade Database lists the Peggy as sailing to Virginia. Whether these facts make Georgetown a “slave port” depends on the definition of that term.
The transatlantic slave trade to the American colonies ended a few years after the Peggy arrived when the British navy blockaded American ports.
My research also showed that colonial merchants traded in human commodities. The slave traders Barnes and Ridgate were merchants, exporting tobacco to and importing goods from England. They had stores in Benedict, Georgetown, Newport and Nottingham in Maryland, and Colchester and Dumfries in Virginia. They also sold enslaved Africans. A month before the Georgetown sale, they advertised the slave ship Providence would sail up the Potomac and stop at Lower Cedar Point, Nanjemoy and Digges’s Landing near Piscataway. Their agent in Georgetown was Thomas Johns.
Africans were not the only humans that these merchants traded in, though. They also sold indentured servants and convicts from England in the same way as enslaved Africans. British “cargo” was usually treated better than the enslaved Africans, but not by much. Moreover, unlike Africans, indentured servants and convicts were bound for a term of years, not for life, and their children were free upon reaching maturity. In the same issue of the Maryland Gazette that the Georgetown sale was announced, there is an ad for the sale of “a parcel of healthy Men and Women, Convicts and indented [indentured] Servants” in Annapolis arriving from Bristol on the Mary and Anne.
Christopher Lowndes, mentioned in my earlier essay, was a merchant like Barnes and Ridgate. He lived in Bladensburg, exporting tobacco and importing goods to sell. He also traded in human beings. In 1752, he and Benjamin Tasker Jr., a son of the Maryland governor, managed the sale from the slave ship that brought Yarrow Mamout to Maryland. Twenty years later, in 1772, he handled the sale in Bladensburg of about 100 indentured servants arriving on the Britannia from Glasgow. Like many other merchants, he traded in tobacco, linen, lace, wine and human beings — with the last bringing the highest prices by far.
However, his son Francis Lowndes was not the same man who owned and captained slave ships, a descendant corrected me. The Francis Lowndes who was in the slave trade lived in Liverpool and was the uncle of the Georgetown Lowndes.
Uncle Francis not only owned and captained slave ships, but he also captained merchant vessels and privateers. American newspapers reported his exploits: capturing a French merchant ship, being captured himself by the Spanish in what is now Texas, sailing to Annapolis and having a ship blown to smithereens in a gunpowder accident while sitting at anchor in Liverpool before a planned departure to Africa. He wasn’t on board at the time.
Still, the transatlantic slave trade and enslavement were part and parcel of the fabric of the wealth of early Georgetown. Slave trader Thomas Johns was a leading citizen and related by marriage to others of his class. His sister was married to Yarrow Mamout’s enslaver, Brooke Beall. His daughter married David Peter, who was the brother of Thomas Peter. Thomas Peter, the son of one of these colonial merchants, had the additional good fortune of marrying Martha Custis Washington’s granddaughter. He bought Tudor Place from Francis Lowndes in 1805 for $6,000. Although Thomas Peter didn’t make his living in the slave trade, he increased his wealth by selling enslaved people. According to ads he placed in newspapers, he sold a total of more than 200 enslaved people on several occasions for the estate of his father and for a Maryland estate of his wife’s step-grandfather, George Washington. These sales would have raised about $100,000 for the estates, a part of which Thomas would have inherited.