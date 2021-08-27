One striking thing was how our stops stitched together events so searing you remember where you were with pinpoint precision: In Memphis, the Lorraine Motel; at 9, I was sitting on the plaid couch in the den, watching as the news that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot flashed across the television screen and racing to the kitchen, where my mother was tidying up after dinner, to report. In Oklahoma City, the bombing memorial and museum; at 36, I was on bed rest with our first child when my husband called to tell me to turn on CNN because something terrible had happened. In Shanksville, Pa., the Flight 93 memorial; at 43, I was at a meeting at my children’s school when someone burst into the room to announce that a plane had hit the World Trade Center.