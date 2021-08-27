From a practical standpoint, it may make little difference whether the legislators can, in fact, “land the plane.” If the General Assembly fails to approve the commission’s maps, the Supreme Court of Virginia will take over. Although the amendment’s opponents raised concerns about that court’s Republican tilt, the court is required to select two special masters, one recommended by each of the parties, to work together on the final maps. These professionals will be bound by the same criteria that the commission has to follow, and the law stipulates that the court can permit the public to participate.