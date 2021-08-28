Antwan Gilmore of Capitol Heights was shot by a D.C. police officer at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday while in a car at Florida and New York avenues in Northeast. According to police, the man was initially asleep but stirred when approached by police, who noticed he had a gun in his waistband. His vehicle lurched forward. Police said the man was ordered to stop the car and he did briefly but then drove ahead again. At this point, one officer, who is White, started shooting, firing what one city official said was 10 rounds.
Officials, to their credit, released body-camera footage Thursday, but a ballistic shield used by police obscures the view, making it difficult to see precisely what occurred. Officers can be heard knocking on the windows and talking about a gun. “I can’t see his hands,” one officer can be heard saying. It was the second time in nine hours that a D.C. police officer shot someone. On Tuesday, an officer shot and wounded a man who had fired at him.
At a news conference Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III acknowledged it was against department policy to shoot into a moving car, as was the case in Wednesday’s shooting. He also said the gun was found in Mr. Gilmore’s waistband where it had first been seen. The obvious questions: Why did the officer fire his gun? Weren’t there other ways to deal with this situation? The department says its policies regarding use of force adhere to principles of de-escalation, proportionality and reasonableness.
“Sitting here trying to figure out how law enforcement can successfully de-escalate a white domestic terrorist in a truck threatening to blow up the Capitol with a bomb but not a Black man who fell asleep in his car?” That was the tweet from D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) making a comparison with the arrest earlier this month of a man who made violent bomb threats for hours at the Library of Congress. It’s a good question and one that deserves a prompt answer.