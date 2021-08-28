Antwan Gilmore of Capitol Heights was shot by a D.C. police officer at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday while in a car at Florida and New York avenues in Northeast. According to police, the man was initially asleep but stirred when approached by police, who noticed he had a gun in his waistband. His vehicle lurched forward. Police said the man was ordered to stop the car and he did briefly but then drove ahead again. At this point, one officer, who is White, started shooting, firing what one city official said was 10 rounds.