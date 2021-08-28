The behaviors that we know prevent the spread of the coronavirus — avoiding closed spaces and crowded places — become extremely difficult, if not impossible, when a storm forces us to evacuate our homes. Not a soothing prospect, given that my state has the dubious distinction of breaking its own records for the number of residents being hospitalized and dying from covid.
Since July 25, roughly 900 Floridians have died of the infection. Florida also has the highest rate of pediatric hospitalizations in the United States. It’s unclear how many local children have died of covid, since the state stopped reporting covid deaths by age to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July.
Miami-Dade County, where I live, has decades of storm preparation experience, and its officials have detailed protocols for reducing the risk of covid-19 spread in evacuation centers. These plans include screening evacuees in a special anteroom area; putting those with covid-like symptoms in smaller rooms, away from others; mandating that adults wear masks; and staggering the times food is distributed. It is a gargantuan task.
Of course, this being Florida, it’s entirely likely there will be someone who refuses to put on a mask — like the guy whose meltdown I witnessed while waiting in line at the post office the other day. According to Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade’s director of emergency management, no one will be turned away from a shelter, but officials will put unmasked people in a separate area. State rules prohibit local officials from asking evacuees about their immunization status.
Those of us who have hunkered down during storms know that the worst part is often after, when the electricity fails and the air conditioning goes out in 90-degree heat — a combination that frequently makes people irascible. I don’t envy the workers who get to tell the unmasked where they can’t go.
Most people avoid shelters entirely. During recent hurricanes, fewer than 10 percent of evacuees used public shelters, with the rest opting to hit the road or stay in a hotel or with friends or family. But other options are tricky. Driving out of town was a fiasco during Hurricane Irma four years ago, when gas stations ran empty and the storm’s cone of probability seemed to envelop the entire Florida peninsula.
Reserving a hotel room in a local safe zone can also be difficult. Many are in flood-prone neighborhoods close to the beach. Only a few take pets. Some have preexisting reservations for utility workers hired to restore electricity after the storm.
Even if a friend or a relative offers a place to stay, accepting the invitation can be risky. Overall, about half of Florida’s residents are fully vaccinated. Some Floridians have a tradition of hurricane parties, where the alcohol flows freely while the palm fronds blow horizontally. It’s impossible to keep one’s respiratory droplets to oneself while carousing with pals in a shuttered room.
After the storm, those of us working in hospitals typically see loads of people with alcohol-induced conditions, as well as a deluge of folks whose heart failure and diabetes are uncontrolled due to stress and the processed food they ate while cooped up. In this new era, it’s likely we’ll also see more people short of breath and feverish, as the result of a newly acquired covid infection.
In advance of a hurricane, hospitals usually try to discharge as many people as safely possible, to make space for those who depend on electric devices, such as ventilators and oxygen machines, for survival. But Florida hospitals are full. And because of covid, fewer people are stable enough for discharge in advance of a storm.
As fraught as evacuation can be, it’s still imperative that people leave if instructed. If a storm is barreling toward the region, its winds and flooding pose a much greater risk of death and injury than the risk of coronavirus infection.
Local officials remind us each year about the importance of making a plan, and the experienced realists among us know to always maintain a full tank of gas and a supply of canned food. In the time of covid, our plans ought to include making sure everyone old enough to receive the vaccine has done so — well before any storm arrives.