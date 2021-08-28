Of course, this being Florida, it’s entirely likely there will be someone who refuses to put on a mask — like the guy whose meltdown I witnessed while waiting in line at the post office the other day. According to Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade’s director of emergency management, no one will be turned away from a shelter, but officials will put unmasked people in a separate area. State rules prohibit local officials from asking evacuees about their immunization status.