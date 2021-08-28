China has tightened its stranglehold on Hong Kong. On Aug. 10, the Hong Kong Professional Teachers Union, with about 95,000 members, which was earlier denounced by the official Xinhua News Agency as a “malignant tumor,” announced it was disbanding. Five days later, so did the Civil Human Rights Front, which had organized Hong Kong street protests in 2019. According to Bloomberg News, more than a dozen smaller outfits, including groups representing progressive lawyers and medical professionals, have also closed, as well as the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided financial assistance to arrested protesters. Beijing’s imposition of a national security law, in violation of its international commitment to allow Hong Kong a measure of self-rule, has left these groups no choice.