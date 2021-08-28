Studies continue to show the efficacy of the vaccines is waning against infection as time goes by. The latest was a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Aug. 24 based on 4,217 front-line health-care workers in eight locations in six states, covering the period from the start of inoculation in December through Aug. 14. The study found that the vaccines were 91 percent effective in the months before the delta variant but only 66 percent in the period of delta’s predominance this summer. Separately, data collected by an app from more than 1 million users in Britain showed that the effectiveness of the Pfizer shot declined from 88 percent to 74 percent after five to six months, and the AstraZeneca vaccine from 77 percent to 67 percent after four to five months. The reasons are still a guess, but possibilities include the emergence of the super-transmissible delta variant, as well as the machinations of the human immune system. The good news, extremely important to remember, is that vaccine protection is holding up against severe disease, hospitalization and death. This was the main purpose and remains a vaccine win.