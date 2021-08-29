Chances such as these do not come often in U.S. politics. Republicans used their unified control of Washington four years ago to pass deficit-expanding tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthy. Democrats by contrast seek to use their moment in control to address many of the nation’s greatest long-term issues: staggering wealth inequality, an incomplete social safety net and climate change. To take full advantage of this opportunity, Democrats should be ambitious, but success will ultimately depend on whether they do the most good with the money they commit to spend, avoiding duplicative or overly expensive programs, and whether they pay for their reforms so that they do not throw the federal budget even further out of whack.