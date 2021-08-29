Democrats drastically slashed child poverty in their last covid-19 rescue bill, approving a temporary boost in the child tax credit. Making this boost permanent would count as a major achievement. So would a permanent expansion of the earned-income tax credit, which rewards work and combats the sorry reality that many full-time workers remain poor.
Democrats have temporarily strengthened Obamacare, enabling more people to afford their insurance premiums and bringing the nation even closer to providing universal, affordable access to health coverage. Those changes, too, should become permanent. They should also use their majority, narrow though it is, to finally close the Medicaid gap, the health-care system’s most glaring hole. Some 2 million low-income Americans in the dozen states that have refused to expand eligibility for their Medicaid programs have been left without access to affordable health coverage.
But there is much in the Democrats’ outline that makes less sense. They want to make community college free for everyone, even wealthy students. Pumping up Pell grants or other need-based aid would better target money toward those who need help, and it could go toward four-year as well as two-year degrees. Lowering the Medicare eligibility age would likely benefit mostly higher-income people, because Obamacare covers needy people at low or no out-of-pocket cost. While some seniors could use the dental, vision and other new Medicare benefits Democrats are considering, extending these generous new entitlements to wealthy beneficiaries should not be a priority.
Taking the just-fund-everything approach, the trillions add up quickly. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the alleged $3.5 trillion outline would really cost more like $5 trillion to $5.5 trillion, when adjusting for the accounting gimmicks. Along with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate recently passed, that could add some $4.3 trillion to the debt over a decade.
Democrats should better prioritize their policies and find credible pay-fors to better cover the cost. Washington will need more money to respond to the next recession, climate change, another pandemic or unforeseen events. As Democrats commit vast amounts of the nation’s fiscal headroom, the country needs them to get this right.