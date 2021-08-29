In an interview with NPR, Hochul made clear her top priority: “I have to get covid under control, protect the safety of New Yorkers, and I started with a mask mandate in schools effective immediately.” Mask mandates are popular and, moreover, will save lives. Hochul observed: “The vast majority of my conversations have been this is in the no-brainer category as much as politically divisive in some other states. In the state of New York, yes, people criticize; I’ve already heard from them, but the vast majority of New Yorkers want to get through this as soon as possible.” Unlike her predecessor, who was accused of hiding coronavirus deaths, she vowed to be transparent about the state’s pandemic numbers.