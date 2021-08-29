Hochul proved to be the antithesis of her predecessor. Her remarks at the swearing-in were brief and humble. “You’ll soon find that brevity is the hallmark of my administration,” she began. After appropriate thanks to those in attendance, state Democratic leaders and her family, she turned to civil servants — many who had endured more than 10 years of bullying and abuse. “I also want to thank the hundreds of thousands of state workers who I have such respect for. And I look forward to letting them know that I will represent them with my heart and soul as well,” she said.
“Respect.” Now there’s a change. In case anyone missed it, she reiterated that state workers “are the face of government in many, many communities, and I have my utmost respect for all of them.”
In an interview with NPR, Hochul made clear her top priority: “I have to get covid under control, protect the safety of New Yorkers, and I started with a mask mandate in schools effective immediately.” Mask mandates are popular and, moreover, will save lives. Hochul observed: “The vast majority of my conversations have been this is in the no-brainer category as much as politically divisive in some other states. In the state of New York, yes, people criticize; I’ve already heard from them, but the vast majority of New Yorkers want to get through this as soon as possible.” Unlike her predecessor, who was accused of hiding coronavirus deaths, she vowed to be transparent about the state’s pandemic numbers.
Soon after, she announced she had fired anyone involved in the Cuomo harassment scandal. “It’s over. None of this is going to be accepted. I’ve surrounded myself with talented young women, and I want them to be the role models to others,” she said. “It’s a culture where they’re going to be okay. You don’t have to look over your shoulder. You don’t have to worry about harassment.” She even ordered ethics training for state employees.
She also announced her choice for lieutenant governor, African American state Sen. Brian Benjamin, who, like Hochul, is steeped in the nitty-gritty of state government.
It was an auspicious start for someone who brings so many qualities New Yorkers have not seen of late: candor, self-restraint, folksiness (according to the New York Daily News). Instead of an egomaniac, the state has a governor who describes her style as collaborative.
Hochul will face a slew of challenges — from covid-19, to the swampy culture of Albany, to disbursing money to halt evictions. She not only has to build an administration but also to get ready for an election in 2022. (She already said she would run.) However, she comes without ethical baggage and with a talent for making allies instead of enemies. In other words, she is nothing like her predecessor.
For a strong week and a fresh start, we can say, well done, Gov. Hochul.