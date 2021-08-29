There have been scores of the seismic variety since the earthquake that shook the country’s southwestern peninsula Aug. 14, killing more than 2,200, injuring and maiming thousands more, and leaving tens of thousands homeless, many living on the street. Now there is rising fury at the listless response by an interim government that lacks political legitimacy and resources. Neither the temblor, nor the tropical storm that followed it, has moderated the terror and gang violence that plagues Haitians — and has interfered with what modest relief efforts are underway.