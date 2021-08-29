A letter from the senators, sent Aug. 18 to school boards and superintendents statewide, is a bipartisan act of irresponsibility. In it, Sens. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) and Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City), who helped pushed the measure through the General Assembly, where it passed with little opposition, tell educators: Hey, don’t worry, you won’t get in legal trouble if you defy the federal government’s indoor mask guidance for schools — even though the law says to follow it.
The legislation requires school districts to follow guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable” — guidance that, since late July, recommends that masks be worn in schools. That’s about as straightforward as legislative language gets. The word “mask” appears nowhere in the senators’ letter, but few will be fooled by its facade of legalese. It assures school boards that they are impervious to lawsuits, and that no Virginia employers have been successfully sued for failing to adopt a particular “mitigation strategy" to combat the pandemic.
Encouraging citizens and local authorities to ignore the law is a cynical and dangerous game, especially when it’s played by lawmakers themselves. In this case, the cynicism comes with a helping of hypocrisy: Ms. Dunnavant, the bill’s chief sponsor, is an obstetrician in Richmond whose own medical practice, HCA Virginia Physicians, requires patients, staff and visitors to wear masks “to ensure the safety of all,” according to its website.
As for Mr. Petersen, a lawyer who, in private practice, has represented clients who have sued Gov. Ralph Northam (D) unsuccessfully over the state’s covid-19 restrictions, he says the law’s purpose was to give schools “maximum flexibility” in reopening. In fact, the law plainly encourages schools to reopen safely.
There is abundant scientific research indicating that masks impede transmission of the coronavirus. Ms. Dunnavant, who has no training in epidemiology, has cast doubt on that research. In any case, her views on the subject are beside the point. As she told a House committee considering her bill in February, “this means that you follow CDC within the context of schools being open.”
A small handful of Virginia school districts initially balked at the CDC guidance on mask-wearing. All but one or two then complied when the state’s health commissioner announced an indoor mask mandate for state schools on Aug. 12. The senators’ letter might not prompt open defiance, but it could prompt some systems to encourage parents to opt their children out on lax pretexts. That’s what happened in Fauquier County, west of D.C. Then, barely two weeks after opening, the 11,000-student system reported 117 covid-19 cases, with more than 570 students and staff in quarantine.
There’s a cost to ignoring public health advice in a pandemic. Elected officials have a responsibility to warn their constituents about that cost, not goad them into gratuitous risk-taking.