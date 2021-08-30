But the deed is done. And the Biden administration — and all that follow it — will need to deal with a brutal fact of history. Those who planned, carried out and supported the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, can now claim, with some credibility, that they succeeded. Terrorists protected by the Taliban took nearly 3,000 innocent lives, caused perhaps $2 trillion in economic damage and encouraged a generation of American recrimination and self-doubt, all for about $500,000 — the money it took to mount the operation.