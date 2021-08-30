Whether or not the lawsuit seems like a cynical cash grab — and a long-shot one at that — the photo foreshadowed a significant question for contemporary parents. Should we restrain ourselves from establishing public images for children who are too young to know what the public is? And if we tell ourselves that we can control what we put on Facebook and Instagram, are we lying to ourselves?
The year Elden was photographed for the “Nevermind” cover, ordinary parents wouldn’t have had the capacity to make their children go viral, even by accident. The first commercial Internet service provider was less than two years old. Social media wasn’t even a glimmer in then-7-year-old Mark Zuckerberg’s eyes. Unless you were Demi Moore, posing nude and pregnant on Vanity Fair’s August 1991 cover, there was no way to broadcast every detail of a pregnancy and a child’s early life.
Even the breakout success of “Nevermind” was something of a surprise. That — and perhaps some confusion about what the shoot was for — might be why Elden’s parents didn’t think much of it when photographer Kirk Weddle, a family friend, offered them $200 to participate in the project. (The lawsuit alleges, “Neither Spencer nor his legal guardians ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness.”)
But what was once beyond the logistical abilities of most Americans is now the work of even a technophobe’s moment. It takes less than 30 seconds to snap a smartphone picture and upload it to the innumerable platforms on which too many of us now document our lives, in far too much detail. Children are valuable commodities in the influencer economy. The kids of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and stars such as Chrissy Teigen take their place in their families’ public narratives from birth, so why shouldn’t every ordinary baby have an Instagram?
And it doesn’t take a photographer friend with music industry connections for a picture to travel far beyond its original context. With a right-click or a screen shot, any image can be reposted or repurposed, for uses far more personal or nefarious than the cover of “Nevermind.”
Regardless of whether kids’ photographs are subject to theft or manipulation, posting them online is still an act of image creation — one that often happens without children’s consent, and that often has less to do with children’s public image than it does with the image parents are trying to project for themselves.
It’s possible to quibble with any number of Elden’s lawyers’ contentions, among them the suggestion that the photographer “activated Spencer’s ‘gag reflex’ before throwing him underwater” because he wanted “to ensure the album cover would trigger a visceral sexual response from the viewer,” or that Elden was intended to be posed “like a sex worker” in pursuit of money. Babies’ gag reflexes protect them from inhaling things they shouldn’t, including copious amounts of pool water. And there’s a fair argument to be made that the image is about capitalism rather than sex, or the combination of those two forces.
People might also be inclined to question Elden’s motivations for filing suit, considering he has participated as an adult in re-creating the album cover, and posed for photographs holding the very image that supposedly caused him “permanent harm.”
But we still ought to grant him, and kids everywhere, this: How we feel about how others perceive us can change over time, especially as we grow up and as cultural norms shift. What might have started as the source of a funny anecdote could become claustrophobic, especially if that visual is too powerful and widespread to ever be challenged by another image. Child pornography or not, who wants to be seen as a baby forever?
That, more than anything else, is the lesson of Elden’s lawsuit.
Maybe Elden’s parents were naive when they let their friend shoot that picture of him 30 years ago. Those of us raising kids today have no such excuse.
In the long run, we should have the good sense to ask what’s more important: posting images publicly to satisfy our own egos or leaving space for our children to tell their own stories about themselves.