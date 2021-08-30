But what was once beyond the logistical abilities of most Americans is now the work of even a technophobe’s moment. It takes less than 30 seconds to snap a smartphone picture and upload it to the innumerable platforms on which too many of us now document our lives, in far too much detail. Children are valuable commodities in the influencer economy. The kids of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and stars such as Chrissy Teigen take their place in their families’ public narratives from birth, so why shouldn’t every ordinary baby have an Instagram?