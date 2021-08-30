But that reluctance became untenable, once GOP officials in positions of responsibility made the active decision to carry on Donald Trump’s project of using covid to stoke social and civil conflict. When GOP governors began blocking local officials from implementing mask mandates to protect their communities, that demanded a more aggressive federal response.
Now, in a move that throws down this gauntlet, Biden’s Education Department has sent letters to five GOP-run states, announcing civil rights investigations into measures that ban local mask mandates in various ways.
The letters announce such investigations in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. They do not target Florida and Texas and a few others, because those bans on universal masking are not being enforced due to legal actions or other circumstances.
This comes as GOP governors in those five targeted states — Kim Reynolds, Kevin Stitt, Henry McMaster, Bill Lee and Spencer Cox — have pursued measures that either have directly barred local mask requirements or have rendered them meaningless.
As the letters note, the Education Department has the authority to determine whether state agencies that receive federal funding are complying with the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which protects students with disabilities from discrimination.
An Education Department official explains to us that students with disabilities have a legal right to attend school with peers who do not have disabilities. But those with disabilities who are at higher risk from covid may face disproportionate danger when attending schools without mask mandates in person. So a state ban on mask requirements could end up denying equal access to in-person education.
And so, these civil rights investigations would seek in part to ascertain whether such children are indeed suffering in this manner as a result of the bans. The letters stress that no violation has yet been ascertained; these are merely inquiries.
As we’ve reported, if an official finding of a violation is made, the parties typically reach negotiated resolutions. But if not, federal funds can be used to prod the offender into dropping the discriminatory policy or violations can be passed to the Justice Department for more enforcement.
It’s hard to say how far all this will go. But if nothing else, this represents an escalation, in that federal power is now being marshaled to protect local communities against GOP governors who are blocking them from protecting themselves.
Harvard’s Laurence Tribe, who had previously advocated for moves like this, notes that what’s at issue is “the rights of America’s children to a safe classroom environment.”
“That legal strategy holds great promise of circumventing gubernatorial obstruction of vital local initiatives,” Tribe told us.
Tribe added that this is “essential in states whose governors are evidently more concerned with towing the ideological Trump line on vaccines and masks than they are with the health and survival of our kids.”
This sort of fact finding could matter in other ways. We need to know exactly what sort of impact these bans on mask mandates are having on local communities struggling to implement public health measures in the face not just of a covid surge but also of implacable ideological opposition from governors. Let’s hope these investigations shed more light.
The show of support from the federal government could also help mobilize the large majority who support local mask mandates and oppose efforts by governors to stand in their way, who are not nearly as loud or organized as the anti-mask derangement faction, but matter nonetheless.
As we keep arguing, Democrats need to be speaking directly to this neglected silent majority, because they need the support and because clarifying the stakes will be good for the country. If anything, we need more of this.