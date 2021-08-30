Republicans are so determined to scare the shrinking White electorate and cast their opponents as foes of “real Americans” that they are adopting positions the vast majority of the electorate (even many Whites) reject. In the swirl of controversy over the end of the war in Afghanistan, Republicans have seized on the two most unpopular positions: Keep the war going, and keep Afghan refugees out. The Post recently reported that “the nativist wing of the party that backed President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda is warning that the Afghan refugees could pose a security threat and is stoking fears about where they would settle in the United States.” Prominent MAGA Republicans “have characterized the arrival of Afghans as part of their broader ‘replacement theory’ warning — the idea that immigrants and particularly undocumented ones are ‘replacing’ natural-born Americans.” Yet Republicans also denounce Biden for leaving Afghans behind. Their capacity for inconsistency and hypocrisy is jaw-dropping.