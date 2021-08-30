This could prove a precondition for a Tory victory in more ways than one, given — as I’ve discussed before — the possibility that Trudeau will face unprecedented pressure from his own base to violate convention and not step down if the Conservatives win a plurality in Parliament. A refusal to concede on election night, followed by months of cobbling together some desperate coalition deal with Parliament’s left-wing parties, following a cynically timed early election most Canadians did not want, is the sort of desperate play that could seem justified only if an O’Toole government appeared an equally unprecedented horror.