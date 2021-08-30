Tories are fond of grumbling that Canada’s Liberal Party — from former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau to his son Justin — has successfully rebuilt much of the Canadian identity in its own image, making patriotism and citizenship synonymous with allegiance to their progressive political agenda. Liberals respond that they merely understand the center-left leanings of the Canadian people better — hence they’ve won 10 of the country’s last 16 elections.
O’Toole thinks the Liberals may have a point. He has been quicker than any Conservative in living memory to express disinterest in “reopening” any policy battle that has concluded on Liberal terms, from abortion to LGBT rights to immigration, to carbon taxes to safe injection sites. Recent Liberal attacks over past statements he made about the role of the private sector in the Canadian public health-care system earned outrage from his campaign for daring to question his loyalty to the status quo. More subtle has been an abandonment of the traditional conservative inclination toward subsidiarity — or “local control” — in favor of, as Sean Speer recently wrote in the National Post, the progressive consensus that the federal government must work to guarantee equality of outcomes in realms such as child care and housing, which are constitutionally supposed to be the business of cities and provinces.
On some issues, it can even be argued O’Toole is running to the left of the Liberals, most notably with a suite of policies designed to entrench and strengthen unionization, including a proposal to demand worker representation on corporate boards — a plan pulling from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign.
While it is possible to interpret an agenda like this as representing a certain esoteric or nouveau kind of conservatism —“blue collar conservatism” that’s “less hyper-individualistic, and more community oriented and comfortable with the language of solidarity,” as my friend Ben Woodfinden put it — it’s equally possible to view it as merely the opportunism of abandoning ideology altogether.
Assuming conservatism, as traditionally understood, has become so broadly disliked by the Canadian public that Conservatives are forever losing when they’re explaining (as the saying goes), it makes plenty of strategic sense for the party to just push “safe,” non-contrarian ideas that require little effort to defend. The Tory base will certainly raise protest, but the O’Toole people likely figure that most hardcore conservative voters hate Trudeau enough to support anyone with realistic odds of unseating him.
O’Toole’s candidacy is thus a carefully controlled experiment to test the oft-asserted claim that what Canada’s broad middle-class electorate really wants, deep down, is two parties that aren’t all that different in goals and objectives but can occasionally be rotated for committing nonideological offenses, such as corruption and arrogance — charges not difficult to prosecute against the Trudeau administration.
“O’Toole doesn’t seem to be campaigning to liberate us from Justin Trudeau’s profligate tyranny, in other words,” summarized Chris Selley, “but simply to run a better government.”
Whenever a Conservative loses an election in Canada, the media inevitably declares it was because he was “too far to the right,” or failed to “alleviate concerns” that he harbored some right-wing “hidden agenda.” As the health-care fracas shows, O’Toole has invited some of this, given how differently he pitched himself to Conservatives a year ago compared with the wider audience he seeks to persuade today.
That said, if he can absorb enough liberal issues as his own and diffuse enough stereotypes of Conservatives as scary weirdo extremists, it is the Liberals who could wind up looking crazed and out of touch, using dated and unpersuasive arguments to demagogue against a Conservative leader who simply does not resemble their go-to caricature.
This could prove a precondition for a Tory victory in more ways than one, given — as I’ve discussed before — the possibility that Trudeau will face unprecedented pressure from his own base to violate convention and not step down if the Conservatives win a plurality in Parliament. A refusal to concede on election night, followed by months of cobbling together some desperate coalition deal with Parliament’s left-wing parties, following a cynically timed early election most Canadians did not want, is the sort of desperate play that could seem justified only if an O’Toole government appeared an equally unprecedented horror.
In that sense, conservatives will have to ponder whether a moderate Conservative minority government that is “allowed” to assume power is more desirable than a more ideological one that is not. Though that inevitably invites a larger question: What exactly is a Conservative government for?