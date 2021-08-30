One former senior general officer told me the U.S. military could definitely have secured the capital. We would likely have secured the green zone where Western embassies are located (not the entire city, which was not secured anyway under Afghan forces) and the access to the airport, he says. We could have set up our own perimeter and established a secure corridor from Kabul that would have allowed us to get all our citizens and Afghan allies out safely. But we chose not to do this. Instead, we greenlighted the Taliban to take control of Kabul, which made the United States dependent on the Haqqani network — whose leader is an al-Qaeda-linked U.S.-designated terrorist with a reward of up to $5 million on his head — for the security of our men and women in uniform.