Despite the logistical nightmare of reaching Kabul’s international airport — and the challenge of organizing an airlift in which, at the operation’s peak, a plane was taking off every 45 minutes (or less) — by midweek the number of Americans in Afghanistan was reduced to 900. By Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken could say on ABC’s “This Week”: “We have about 300 American citizens left who have indicated to us that they want to leave. We are very actively working to help them get to the airport, get on a plane and get out of Afghanistan.” (By Sunday afternoon, a State official told me, the number was more like 250.)