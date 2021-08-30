To state the obvious, choice is a fundamental element of elections, and it is almost nonexistent in Putin’s Russia. One political analyst aptly compared Russian elections to those in the Islamic Republic of Iran — with several candidates on the ballot, but only those pre-approved by the regime. The sole exception (for now) remains the opposition party Yabloko, but its campaign materials and its slot on the ballot are being labeled by the authorities as “affiliated with a foreign agent.” In a country where millions were killed by the state for their alleged status as “foreign agents” not so many decades ago, the implication is unmistakable.