Hence, as per global best practices, an independent regulatory body — the Pakistan Media Development Authority — is under consideration for addressing challenges and requirements for the convergent media environment of the 21st century to make Pakistan a major global center for multimedia information and content services. The government is not imposing the law but has been discussing the proposed regulatory framework with all stakeholders for the past months. In this regard, a series of consultative meetings have been held with media owners, editors, working journalists, anchorpersons, press clubs, civil society, etc. Further, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain gave a detailed presentation to the joint meeting of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting as well as to the federal cabinet, which negates the story that the proposed bill is being kept secret.