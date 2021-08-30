That is because the United States’ combination of military might, economic strength, technological innovation, engagement in international institutions and reliable alliances is unmatched. Russia might resort to asymmetrical warfare, but it is an economic basket case. China’s economic power is growing, but it lacks the network of alliances and the moral standing to inspire global leadership. (One need only look to other nations’ experience with China’s coronavirus vaccine to see that it commands nowhere near the credibility or international heft that the United States does.)
Moreover, even in distress — perhaps, especially in distress — the power of U.S. alliances seems to grow. Far from abandoning us, the world has rallied to the United States as we draw down from Afghanistan. Some 97 other countries are taking Afghan refugees, while about 115 nations have agreed to act in unison on the decision to not recognize the Taliban government or allow aid to restart. Neither China nor Russia would have had the interest, let alone the capacity, to mobilize the world in such a fashion.
Back in March — well before Afghanistan unraveled — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in The Post: “Our alliances are what our military calls ‘force multipliers.’ We’re able to achieve far more with them than we could without them. No country on Earth has a network of alliances and partnerships like ours.” We have seen that play out over the past two weeks.
While we should not take our international standing for granted, single episodes such as the Afghanistan evacuation rarely transform the international landscape. It was fashionable for some time for conservatives to declare that “Decline is a choice.” But we have not, at least not yet, decided to let other powers define international relations.
To prevent erosion of our standing, we can, for example, re-engage with Israel and our Arab allies to foster intelligence-sharing and collective defense. We can work with allies to contain Iran rather than go it alone. We can retaliate against attacks (as President Biden did when he ordered strikes over the weekend to take out an imminent threat to the Kabul airport). And we can resume leadership on climate change and supply vaccines to the world.
The virtual democracy summit Biden will host in December is another opportunity to demonstrate that our defense of democracy is not contingent on military intervention. Leading the efforts to address authoritarian disinformation campaigns and expose and crack down on kleptocrats will also maintain our stature. (By the way, our never-ending involvement in Afghanistan prompted us to turn a blind eye toward drug trafficking and widespread graft in that country; that was hardly an advertisement of U.S. defense of democratic values.)
And finally, as Biden has said, our ability to govern ourselves without resorting to violence, to recover from an economic meltdown induced by covid-19 and to protect voting rights at home will have as much to do with our influence in the world as any treaty or military exercise.
Since the fall of Kabul, media pundits, Republican opportunists and ex-national security advisers infamous for bollixing up two wars have shouted “Disaster!” and concocted post-Afghanistan catastrophic scenarios for the United States. Back in the real world, however, America will lead so long as it avoids the temptation to turn inward (on refugees, trade, foreign aid and climate change, among other things) and has the wherewithal to solidify our own democracy against violent domestic authoritarians.
Perpetuating a costly, unwinnable war that left us enmeshed in a narco-state rife with corruption was no formula for preserving America’s stature. The question now is whether the United States, freed from that military operation, can focus on larger foreign policy issues, from China’s theft of intellectual property to Russia’s harboring of cybercriminals to defending democracy in our own hemisphere. Those are the real challenges of the 21st century.