If any of those things come to pass, it will not be because we exited Afghanistan after 20 years and rescued about 120,000 people from the country. Former Middle East negotiator Dennis Ross writes in The New York Times: “Vietnam, cited so often in recent days, was undoubtedly a debacle. But it did not spell the end of American leadership on the world stage, nor did it lead others to believe they could not depend on the United States.” There were low points after that (the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, the 2016 election of a Russian sycophant). “They did not, however, lead to a waning of American influence,” Ross points out.