DeSantis’s stances make a lot of political sense when viewed through this framework. A politician should never worry too much about the views of his staunchest opponents. They are likely to disagree with him or her no matter what and are unlikely to change their votes even if they occasionally agree with the leader on issues. Elected officials will always keep the coalition that voted for them at the front of their political calculations, and for DeSantis, that is Republican base voters and Republican-leaning independents. So long as they think he’s governing in accord with their values, the rabid opposition of the other side is usually irrelevant.