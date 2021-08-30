The demographic trends, therefore, suggest a continuing blue wave in Virginia, but only if the voting patterns of the highly educated and the fast-growing minority populations that now favor Democrats do not change. There is no guarantee that current voting patterns are permanent. Ultimately, though, it is up to Republicans to take the lessons of the census data and begin to reach beyond the party’s narrow, mostly White base with policy appeals that can attract the support of Virginia’s increasingly multiethnic, multiracial diverse population.