Recent statewide voting patterns suggest that Democrats should benefit, at least in the near term. They have dominated Virginia’s most populous localities around D.C., Richmond and Hampton Roads that continue to outgrow rural areas.
The state’s overall population increased by almost 8 percent, from 7.95 million in 2010 to 8.6 million last year — a growth rate slightly above the national average but not enough to change the state’s allotment of 11 House seats or its 13 electoral votes in presidential races. Texas, for instance, gains two congressional seats because of its population growth, and California will lose a seat for the first time.
The only Virginia U.S. House district to show a net loss of residents from 2010 to 2020 was the heavily Republican 9th District covering Southwest Virginia, home to the state’s declining coalfields. The district’s population decreased by 4.1 percent according to U.S. Census Bureau data released to the states for their constitutionally required decennial task of redistricting.
That means the district now represented by Rep. H. Morgan Griffith is going to swallow up more real estate to take in the approximately 785,000 individuals that each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts must have to ensure proportional representation. Should Griffith win reelection to a seventh term next year, he would serve more small, far-flung cities, counties and towns in a remote, mountainous region of winding back roads that has long felt ignored and underrepresented.
The changes ahead are clear from a color-coded map based on census data and prepared by the Virginia Public Access Project. Other Republican-voting districts that adjoin the 9th and experienced slow growth will also expand geographically. The largely agricultural 5th, which takes in the bulk of the agricultural Southside and grew just 1.6 percent, will swell in size, as will the 6th, covering the Appalachians and the Valley, where population grew 5 percent.
As Virginia’s population continues shifting north and east, it concentrates even more congressional and state legislative seats into the already crowded suburbs and exurbs that increasingly determine statewide elections and Virginia’s legislative balances of power.
Of the six congressional districts where population growth exceeded the 785,000-person threshold, only one — Rep. Rob Wittman’s 1st District — is now in GOP hands. The 10th District, represented by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, saw its population balloon by more than a fifth, largely driven by Loudoun County, with its 35 percent population surge, the state’s highest.
Conversely, Republicans now hold three of the five congressional seats where totals fell short of the population threshold.
Another marker of political leanings has been educational attainment. In the 2020 election, exit polls showed that people with bachelor’s degrees or higher predominantly voted for Democrats, including President Biden, and people with high school diplomas or less predominantly backed Donald Trump and Republicans. Census data from 2019 show the heaviest concentrations of college-educated Virginians are also in the state’s northern and eastern suburbs with exceptions around college towns outside the region.
Other demographic factors also weigh into how the newly drawn districts will perform. Slow- or no-growth rural regions that will share fewer representatives also have the highest ratios of White residents, according to VPAP’s data visualizations.
Virginia’s Latino population increased from 7.9 percent in 2010 to 10.5 percent, with the heaviest concentrations within 50 miles of Washington.
Ethnic identity, however, isn’t always a reliable predictor of partisan performance — as Democrats learned to their dismay last fall. Nationwide, Hispanic voters turned out in higher-than-expected numbers for Republicans. Exit surveys revealed that many of them believed Democrats had leaned too far toward socialism, so rather than fuel the “blue wave” Democrats had anticipated, Republicans narrowed the Democrats’ already tenuous majority in the U.S. House.
The demographic trends, therefore, suggest a continuing blue wave in Virginia, but only if the voting patterns of the highly educated and the fast-growing minority populations that now favor Democrats do not change. There is no guarantee that current voting patterns are permanent. Ultimately, though, it is up to Republicans to take the lessons of the census data and begin to reach beyond the party’s narrow, mostly White base with policy appeals that can attract the support of Virginia’s increasingly multiethnic, multiracial diverse population.