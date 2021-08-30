After a handful of Democrats trickled back to Austin, the Texas House passed its elections bill last week. It would restrict drive-through voting and 24-hour voting, empower partisan poll-watchers, clamp down even harder on mail-in voting and make it more difficult for election workers to do their jobs. The Texas Senate recently passed a similar bill, so it is only a matter of time before the two chambers reconcile them and send a finished product to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).
The proposal’s defenders argue that barring all-night voting is not the return of Jim Crow; many states fail to offer this convenience. Yet drive-through and all-night voting make particular sense in Texas because the state is among the most restrictive in other ways, denying most people the option of casting mail-in ballots. The bill’s defenders provide no persuasive reason to ban these practices. This is because their sole motivation is to make it more difficult for Democrats, and Black Democrats, to vote. Houston’s Harris County, which leans Democratic, used 24-hour voting and drive-through voting to boost turnout in last year’s presidential election; Texas Republicans are targeting these methods to depress turnout. They claim they seek to combat fraud, but last year’s voting was smooth and secure.
Their bill would also empower partisan poll-watchers, guaranteeing them “free movement where election activity is occurring” and threatening election workers with jail time if they denied access to a poll-watcher. Aggressive Republican poll-watchers may become more disruptive with the license the legislature would extend to them. The bill would ban election officials from distributing unsolicited absentee-ballot applications and crack down on people transporting non-family members to polling places. It would impose stiff criminal penalties for violating some of these provisions, inhibiting election workers from doing their jobs.
True, this bill does not represent a wholesale denial of the franchise. Rather, it is meant to discourage the marginal voter from going through the trouble of casting a ballot, on the bet that doing so would disproportionately hurt Democrats. Republicans rely on lies about voter fraud, because only mistruths can justify their campaign against voting.
A healthy Republican Party would respond to its 2020 loss by seeking to expand its appeal and attract more voters next time. Instead, much of the party endorses former president Donald Trump’s lies about the results and tries to keep voters from the ballot box. Democracy cannot prosper if one of the two major parties constantly attacks and undermines the system’s legitimacy.