The proposal’s defenders argue that barring all-night voting is not the return of Jim Crow; many states fail to offer this convenience. Yet drive-through and all-night voting make particular sense in Texas because the state is among the most restrictive in other ways, denying most people the option of casting mail-in ballots. The bill’s defenders provide no persuasive reason to ban these practices. This is because their sole motivation is to make it more difficult for Democrats, and Black Democrats, to vote. Houston’s Harris County, which leans Democratic, used 24-hour voting and drive-through voting to boost turnout in last year’s presidential election; Texas Republicans are targeting these methods to depress turnout. They claim they seek to combat fraud, but last year’s voting was smooth and secure.