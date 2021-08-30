The Afghanistan pullout, which Republicans now blame on Biden, is the clearest case of continuity. Trump had agreed with the Taliban on a May 1 withdrawal, and Biden’s only change was to add four months for the evacuation — not enough, as it turned out. “I started the process. All the troops are coming back home,” Trump boasted at a rally two months ago. The Biden administration “couldn’t stop the process. They wanted to, but it was very tough.” Trump had previously suggested sticking “as close to” his May 1 pullout date “as possible.”