Already, what is most striking about them is their familiarity. Americans know these refugees, just as we knew the desperate, disoriented newcomers who preceded them from every cranny of Europe, from Southeast Asia, from the former Soviet Union and elsewhere. Like so many in those waves, plenty of these newest refugees are arriving with little or nothing to their names: no baggage, no money, no jobs, no conception of what shape their new lives will assume; many have few possessions beyond the clothes they are wearing and their cellphones and chargers.