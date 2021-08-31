Social media companies have done little to enforce their own rules regarding hate speech despite the threat of advertising boycotts. In March, the Anti-Defamation League released a report finding that “despite the seeming blitz of self-regulation from technology companies, the level of online hate and harassment reported by users barely shifted when compared to reports from a year ago.” It concluded, “Encountering hate and harassment online has become a common experience for millions of Americans — and that experience does not appear to be getting safer. Technology companies are not resourcing to handle the magnitude of the problem, regardless of what their public-facing statements say to the contrary.”