This is part of a steady stream of racist invective from the MAGA right, including the disgraced former president characterizing Mexicans as drug dealers, criminals and rapists during his 2016 campaign; the false claims that migrants “caravans” approaching the United States from Central America in 2018 contained terrorists; the defense of White militia violence in 2020; this year’s hyping of “replacement theory”; and the ongoing references to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”
In short, the Republican Party continues to normalize hate speech. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) declared that he was not afraid of the White marauders in the Capitol on Jan. 6, but had they been “thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott maliciously blamed illegal immigrants for covid cases in his state as he lifted Texas’s mask mandate early this year. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains a member in good standing in the GOP after speculating about Jewish space lasers causing wildfires. Republicans feel no compunction about deploying hate speech to whip up their base; in fact, it’s entirely commonplace in right-wing media.
Social media companies have done little to enforce their own rules regarding hate speech despite the threat of advertising boycotts. In March, the Anti-Defamation League released a report finding that “despite the seeming blitz of self-regulation from technology companies, the level of online hate and harassment reported by users barely shifted when compared to reports from a year ago.” It concluded, “Encountering hate and harassment online has become a common experience for millions of Americans — and that experience does not appear to be getting safer. Technology companies are not resourcing to handle the magnitude of the problem, regardless of what their public-facing statements say to the contrary.”
No one should be surprised that with this sludge of nativist and xenophobia messaging, hate crime statistics are off the charts. The FBI reported Monday: “The 2020 data, submitted by 15,136 law enforcement agencies, provide information about the offenses, victims, offenders, and locations of hate crimes. Law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 7,759 criminal incidents and 10,532 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.” The vast majority of these (roughly 62 percent) were base on race or ethnicity.
The Post reports: “The number of hate crimes in the United States rose in 2020 to the highest level in 12 years, propelled by increasing assaults targeting Black and Asian victims, the FBI reported Monday. … The total marked an increase of 6 percent from 2019 and the most since 2008, when 7,783 hate crimes were reported.”
Keep in mind that civil rights groups believe that the incidents are severely underreported. Despite this appalling trend, Republicans and a great many in the commentariat would have the public believe that “political correctness” or “wokeness” is the main threat to our democracy. Whites are really the victims, they explain.
It might be time to stop treating the GOP as a normal political party and its hateful rhetoric as just politics. The party and its echo chamber remain a threat not only to democracy but also to the safety and security of those they demean.