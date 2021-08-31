Consider a Twitter thread by Jon Stokes, one of the founders of the tech-news website Ars Technica, which recently said something important about a TikTok video apparently made by a young American servicewoman. In it, she said some things that sounded unlovely when clipped and taken out of context. As Stokes noted: “The problem for the military that this video highlights is the same problem all institutions have right now in the age of social media — universities, professional guilds, orgs of all kinds: you can’t have randos in your ranks speaking to the world on behalf of your group.” He concluded, “We can either have institutions or we can have this, but not both.”