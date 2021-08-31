No doubt Biden figured that he would have political cover for a risky decision because most of the public favored a withdrawal — and Trump had set it in motion. It’s hard to imagine how such a veteran politico (he has been in federal office for 44 of the past 48 years) could have been so naive. Biden disastrously underestimated the fickleness of the public and the cynicism and opportunism of Republicans, and now he is paying the political price. In the FiveThirtyEight.com polling average, Biden’s approval rating fell for the first time below 50 percent on Aug. 16 — the day after the Taliban marched into Kabul.