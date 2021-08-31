As I’ve written before, the two wars are not the same. We weren’t attacked by terrorists hiding in Vietnam. We weren’t in pursuit of the most-hated and most-dangerous man of our time. But in both cases, we stayed too long, and we left with our tails tucked. If you measure success or defeat in body counts, Vietnam was the much bigger error. Vietnam ground up some 58,000 American boys and men. Yes, boys. Before 1971, when Congress lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, an 18-year-old was rightly considered a kid. The reasoning behind the change was partly that if the government could draft 18-year-olds for war, then the boys ought to be able to vote.