“Lou Grant” was a very good show, if not quite as good as its magical progenitor. Within the straitened limits of network TV formats, the series tried genuinely to plumb the dilemmas of journalism at a time when newspapers still set the nation’s agenda. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” was not really about TV news, but “Lou Grant” was entirely about newspapers and what it means to create a version of the world in the space of a few hours, always getting it wrong in some way but trying again tomorrow and every day forever.