The lesson for New Orleans — and many other low-lying areas — is to prepare adequately for encroaching water, which will become a greater and more frequent threat as climate change proceeds. The nation must fund the infrastructure needed to protect places such as New York harbor and make tough choices about which areas are simply too expensive to protect. Even New Orleans remains vulnerable. The corps says it must spend another $1.7 billion raising the city’s levees because they sank as they settled post-construction — and the sea keeps rising. Some localities have struggled to persuade residents to pay for the system’s upkeep. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s wetlands, the natural barriers that have long protected the coast from storms, continue to disappear.