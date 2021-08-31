After paying for their visas and plane fare, Wen’s family had less than $40 left — about what they earned in a year in China. They moved into a cramped graduate student apartment in Logan, Utah, where her mother had a scholarship to pursue a doctorate in educational psychology. Heat and hot water were not included in the rent, so they boiled it on the stove to fill their bathtub and wash their clothes by hand. They would hang the laundry on their balcony to dry; once, her father’s shirt was frozen so solidly that it broke in Wen’s hand.