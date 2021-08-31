But in the pages of her new book, “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” I learned a lot more about Wen’s remarkable background, and the searing experiences that drove her into public health — a field that, as she writes, “straddles the worlds of science, advocacy, medicine, and politics.”
Wen’s four-year stint as Baltimore health commissioner, beginning in 2014, found her grappling with not only the critical needs of individual patients, but also those of her community, which suffered from an opioid epidemic, crime and gun violence, high infant mortality, poverty, and stark economic disparities. As Baltimore was beset by unrest after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man who sustained mortal injuries while in police custody, Wen began to argue that even racism must be recognized as having a direct effect on public health.
That Wen, now 38, would find herself on the forefront of these causes could hardly have been imagined when she arrived with her parents in this country from Shanghai as a 7-year-old, carrying slips of paper bearing a few phrases of English. An immigration official asked her name, and she told him "Linda,” the closest approximation she had to her Chinese name, Linyan. Her pronunciation was such that he wrote down “Leana.” That became her new identity.
After paying for their visas and plane fare, Wen’s family had less than $40 left — about what they earned in a year in China. They moved into a cramped graduate student apartment in Logan, Utah, where her mother had a scholarship to pursue a doctorate in educational psychology. Heat and hot water were not included in the rent, so they boiled it on the stove to fill their bathtub and wash their clothes by hand. They would hang the laundry on their balcony to dry; once, her father’s shirt was frozen so solidly that it broke in Wen’s hand.
Members of a local Mormon Church held a clothing drive for the Wen family, hosted them for holiday dinners and enlisted volunteers to teach Wen English. Such mundane acts as choosing food at the elementary school cafeteria were mystifying to Wen, who had no money anyway, so she hid in a bathroom. Only when a teacher found her there, after two weeks of the hiding routine, was Wen enrolled in a free lunch program.
At various rough times, the family relied on other programs for help: Medicaid, food stamps, housing assistance. Her mother, who spent her evenings cleaning rooms at a guesthouse, was ashamed to be “taking advantage.” Her father, hampered by his lack of English, did odd jobs and ultimately insisted the family move to Los Angeles, where he heard there were more opportunities.
But things did not get better. At one point, Wen’s parents learned — to their mortification — that young Leana had been begging for money in front of a supermarket. With their visas about to expire, they considered moving to Canada, until her father received a last-minute grant of asylum status because of his political activities in China.
Wen was bright enough to be accepted into a local public university at age 13. She decided to forgo the normal high school experience so she could earn money through a work-study program there. Told that students from her college rarely got into medical school, she applied to 41 of them — and was accepted by more than a dozen. Later, after two tries, she won a Rhodes Scholarship that sent her to Oxford University.
All along, Wen was struck by how badly the American health system was broken. Neighbors died of addiction. As a child, Wen held one young neighbor as he suffered a fatal asthma attack. As a medical student, she was startled when a patient told her that kidney failure had actually been a blessing because being on a grueling dialysis regimen qualified her for Medicaid.
But “it wasn’t just health care that my patients needed: it was public health,” Wen writes. “Public health is housing. It’s food. It’s clean air. It’s education. It’s the ability to level the unequal playing field.”
Wen’s memoir is a call to action. Covid-19 has underscored the reality that America’s disparities are deadly, as are its current tendencies to politicize basic science. Eventually the country will get past this virus, but Wen is right: Actually getting well is going to be a much longer project.