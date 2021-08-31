Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), our nation’s primary cash assistance program for children and their families, turned 25 this month. In Maryland, our TANF cash program is called Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), and TCA provides direct cash support payments to families with children living in deep poverty.
More than 22,000 Maryland families rely on TCA to help meet basic needs, and more than two-thirds of TCA recipients are children. Families use the cash benefits to pay rent, buy clothes, secure transportation and purchase personal hygiene products. TCA is a critical safety net for those living in the deepest levels of poverty, as flexible cash assistance allows parents to focus on the activities they deem best for the well-being of their children and families.
Not only does TCA help cover families’ basic needs today, but it also creates stability for children to thrive in the future. Over the years, Maryland has enhanced and improved TCA, including benchmarking the benefit to increase with inflation so that it does not lose value year over year. Additionally, through state legislation in 2019, TCA recipients can count educational pursuits toward their work-activity requirement, as research clearly demonstrates educational obtainment is directly correlated to with employment earnings and economic stability.
Maryland eliminated full-family sanctioning policies so that our state can ensure that low-income children get the support they need. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor and the General Assembly committed to increasing the TCA cash benefit amount to recognize the additional hardships of low-income families.
Though TCA is a vital resource for families living and working in deep poverty, after a quarter of a century TCA’s scope and impact are not as strong as they could be. Notably, since Congress created the TANF program and Maryland created TCA in 1996, its reach to low-income families has declined significantly. Currently, for every 100 Maryland families living in poverty, fewer than 30 receive Temporary Cash Assistance. This is striking when compared with the numbers just before reform in 1995 when for every 100 Maryland families living in poverty 97 received cash assistance.
Though this program is a critical, it is not providing assistance to most struggling families living in poverty. Many of TANF/TCA’s shortcomings in providing support to low-income families flow directly from the program’s racist assumptions about work ethic and deservingness that, in particular, harm Black and Brown families. The oppressive history of TANF created the foundation for a program that now doesn’t meet the needs of most families in the program regardless of race and ethnicity and that serves families of color particularly poorly.
TANF/TCA can play a role in advancing racial equity, but policy changes to increase the benefit amount and the number of families eligible for assistance with meaningful interventions are needed to improve the program for all families experiencing poverty. Additionally, for the past 25 years, receipt of TCA benefits has been conditioned on the adults in the household being enrolled in a mandatory work program. This work requirement might be intended for parents to obtain employment, but studies show the way work requirements are structured don’t translate into long-term, livable-wage employment that’s needed for a family to obtain economic security.
Unfortunately, we know from the University of Maryland School of Social Work’s annual Life After Welfare report that five years after leaving TCA, 80 percent of Maryland families still live in or near poverty and, most disturbing, almost 68 percent of former recipients are living in deep poverty (50 percent of the federal poverty line or lower).
Fundamentally, we must shift the focus in TCA from slotting recipients into any temporary work available to meet participation goals, and instead create and identify robust educational and employment opportunities for low-income families that would center on the goals of the parent. Helping families resolve life crises and secure meaningful employment — employment that provides a living wage, benefits and opportunities for advancement — would build a foundation for thriving Maryland families and communities.
Overall, much work remains to improve the experience of TCA recipients and their families, but with intentional legislative and budgetary policy changes, together we can craft a better TANF/TCA program that will support families and create pathways firmly out of poverty.