Though this program is a critical, it is not providing assistance to most struggling families living in poverty. Many of TANF/TCA’s shortcomings in providing support to low-income families flow directly from the program’s racist assumptions about work ethic and deservingness that, in particular, harm Black and Brown families. The oppressive history of TANF created the foundation for a program that now doesn’t meet the needs of most families in the program regardless of race and ethnicity and that serves families of color particularly poorly.