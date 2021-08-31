“If an American in Afghanistan tells us that they want to stay for now, and then in a week or a month or a year they reach out and say, ‘I’ve changed my mind,’ we will help them leave,” Blinken said. As for Afghans, “We’ve gotten many out, but many are still there. We will keep working to help them. Our commitment to them has no deadline.” There may be the will to do right by them, but the mechanism to accomplish the administration’s goals is sketchy. Blinken touted the international community’s demand to allow free transit out of the country, but, again, it is far from clear how to “hold the Taliban accountable if they renege.”