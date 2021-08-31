Viscarra sent me an interview with a Haitian immigrant (“one of the apparent leaders,” he told me), who complained of indiscriminate deportations of potential refugees. “Human rights are being violated,” the man says. “They cannot just grab people, put them in a bus and throw them to Guatemala. That is racist, and that’s why we are protesting.” The man goes on to explain the dire situation Haitian immigrants face in Tapachula. “People are sleeping in the streets, under the rain. We need food. They are harassing us,” he says. When Viscarra tells him that the border with the United States is closed, the man tells him that they no longer want to emigrate to the United States. All they want is to leave Chiapas and go elsewhere in Mexico in search of opportunities. “Here, they treat us like animals,” he says.