The 18 organizations of the intelligence community are divided over whether the outbreak was caused by a zoonotic spillover — transmission from animal to human — or a laboratory accident, the two main hypotheses. Four elements of the intelligence community and the National Intelligence Council thought zoonotic spillover most likely, but only with “low confidence,” which the intelligence community defines as the credibility or plausibility of the information is uncertain, or it is “too fragmented or poorly corroborated to make solid analytic inferences, or that reliability of the sources is questionable.” One element of the intelligence community, reportedly the FBI, assessed with “moderate confidence” that “a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology” was the cause. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting experiments with bat coronaviruses at the time of the outbreak. The definition of moderate confidence is “the information is credibly sourced and plausible but not of sufficient quality or corroborated sufficiently to warrant a higher level of confidence.” In sum, not much confidence in either hypothesis.
China’s reaction to suggestions of a laboratory accident have been strident and telling. It created serious roadblocks during a joint mission with the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this year. Recently, government spokesmen have demanded a probe of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Md., and into whether cold-chain imports, the process by which frozen food is transported from abroad, could have brought the virus to Wuhan. Both of these are obvious diversions. China appears to be hiding something. What?
Tracing the origins of a virus can take years. Another coronavirus, Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Its origins remain unclear, although camels are believed to be an intermediary for transmission to humans. Discovering the origins can pay large dividends in disease and pandemic prevention in the future. The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has launched a phase-two study that will be based on a newly formed Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO. We hope this effort succeeds where the first phase did not. Unfortunately, China has rejected the more rigorous phase-two investigation.
President Biden noted last week that China continues to withhold information. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them,” he pledged. But how? Ultimately, China holds the key. However, Mr. Biden should offer to support and facilitate the work toward a full-fledged pandemic investigatory commission being undertaken by the privately funded Covid Commission Planning Group under Philip Zelikow, who was executive director of the highly regarded 9/11 Commission. Such a panel would be uniquely capable of looking both back at what happened and forward to what might.