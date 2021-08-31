The 18 organizations of the intelligence community are divided over whether the outbreak was caused by a zoonotic spillover — transmission from animal to human — or a laboratory accident, the two main hypotheses. Four elements of the intelligence community and the National Intelligence Council thought zoonotic spillover most likely, but only with “low confidence,” which the intelligence community defines as meaning the credibility or plausibility of the information is uncertain, or it is “too fragmented or poorly corroborated to make solid analytic inferences, or that reliability of the sources is questionable.” One element of the intelligence community, reportedly the FBI, assessed with “moderate confidence” that “a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” was the cause. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting experiments with bat coronaviruses at the time of the outbreak. The definition of moderate confidence is “the information is credibly sourced and plausible but not of sufficient quality or corroborated sufficiently to warrant a higher level of confidence.” In sum, not much confidence in either hypothesis.