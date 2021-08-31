My parents have a picture of the three of us with then-Gov. Doug Wilder (D). I am a year old. My parents and other families lobbied him on why IVF is so important because, in the 1980s and early 1990s, IVF was new and still seen as controversial. Not long after, my dad appeared before the Commission on Mandated Health Insurance Benefits, to testify in support of a bill carried by then-Del. Jerrauld Jones (the father of recent attorney general candidate Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones, a Democrat who represents Norfolk). Despite the commission’s recommendation that insurance coverage for IVF and other infertility treatment be legislatively mandated, the General Assembly took no action.