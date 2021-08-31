And during its Green Movement demonstrations of 2009, Iran saw its largest protests since the revolution. Since then, the population has used nonviolent resistance to demand rights. Despite continued crackdowns from authorities, the attention of the international community and its leadership’s aspiration for sanctions relief occasionally force the regime to show some tolerance for dissent in ways that would have been unimaginable in Iran decades ago. Though prospects of a major social revolution in Iran seem bleak, it is likely that the theocracy will have to negotiate a revision of laws concerning liberties with its more moderate parties and civil societies in the future — and the very presence of these parties and organizations in Iran shows the importance of allowing these groups space to operate and grow for the long term.