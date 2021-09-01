It’s true that Republicans also pass egregious gerrymanders that use all the same techniques. I focus on the Illinois Democratic plan because it is the first plan to be finished after data from the 2020 Census was fully released in August, and because it demonstrates that no party has a lock on political virtue. Conservative election analyst Dan McLaughlin has found that Democrats have received a larger share of U.S. House seats than their share of votes cast in every one of their majorities going back to 1938. Some of that is because of voting patterns in the Deep South, or the tendency for majorities to win more than a proportional number of seats in the winner-takes-all, single-member district system used in the United States. Some, however, is because Democrats have amplified their power through gerrymandering for so long that it became mere background noise. Widespread Republican abuse of the system is a relatively recent occurrence.