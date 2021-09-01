This is the perfect opportunity to make more progress. The Biden administration has started to go after states that are making schools less safe, with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights initiating investigations in five states (Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah). As the department wrote in a news release, OCR has sent letters to those states “outlining how prohibitions of universal indoor masking prevent school districts from implementing health and safety policies that they determine are necessary to protect students from exposure to COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions related to their disability.” Court orders in Florida, Texas and Arizona and Arkansas have also enjoined bans on mask mandates, although Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to appeal the court order. (The administration can presumably add Florida to the list of states to investigate if his appeal succeeds.)