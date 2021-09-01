Abbott wins but DeSantis loses, because he faces a particularly strong opponent. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was elected statewide as education commissioner, attorney general and governor back when he was a Republican. But he left the GOP as it moved right and is now a Democratic congressman representing the area around St. Petersburg. Crist, now running for governor again, might be uniquely “electable” in the way that Biden was in 2020 — as an older (65) White man with a record that makes it clear that he is not the most left-wing of Democrats. But again, Biden-style politics did not work in Florida (or Texas) last year; would it work for Crist in 2022?