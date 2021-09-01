We believe in freedom. Your fist must stop where my nose starts, the Alamo, pew pew, etc. Except this one minor thing that is obviously not a big deal, where you have to use your body to build another body from whole cloth, give it eyeballs and a circulatory system, undergo months and months of creeping bodily horror as your torso becomes unrecognizable to you, familiar smells become off-putting, and the recently fired “Jeopardy!” man threatens your livelihood, and then at the end of this process you have a human being for whom you have to arrange a life. Compare that minor, barely palpable discomfort with the shocking, invasive horror of placing a damp strip of fabric across your nose when you enter a business establishment for three to five minutes. I shudder just imagining it. We would never ask that of the people of Texas. That would be trampling on their God-given rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness. (Never mind life; that is from conception until birth, and then you’re on your own, and we’ll be updating the Declaration of Independence to reflect that soon.)