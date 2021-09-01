You see them, and other Afghan women, now. You see us as the news cycle spins and the American-led evacuation from Kabul exhausts itself in a Möbius strip of success and moral disaster. And your continued attention is what I ask of you in the months to come — because you have the power to hold the Taliban to account. You are the one, if I may borrow a military term, with the over-the-horizon capacity to help Afghan women and girls fight for the rights we’ve worked so hard to earn. And to do that you need go no further than your laptop or phone screen, and you need give no more than your attention.