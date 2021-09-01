The Census Bureau’s release of redistricting data has set off a round of partisan gerrymandering that will allow politicians across the country to rig congressional districts for the next decade. Meanwhile legislatures across America have passed dangerous new laws to restrict voting rights and revamp election laws for their own partisan advantage.

Unless the Senate joins the House in passing strong federal legislation in response — and quickly — it will be too late to protect voting rights in the 2022 midterm elections and draw fair districts in the decennial redistricting process.