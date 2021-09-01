Turmoil is nothing new for boards of education in Prince George’s. Tensions over issues of school governance have been long-standing, and there have been several efforts to overhaul the board in response to controversy. In 2002, the elected board was replaced with one appointed by the governor and county executive because of constant fighting between the board and then-Superintendent Iris T. Metts. An elected board returned in 2006 after a scandal that sent former superintendent Andre J. Hornsby to jail, resulting in years of fractious politics that caused parents (along with well-regarded superintendents John E. Deasy and William R. Hite Jr.) to flee. So big were the problems that then-County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) sought authority over the school system, but the General Assembly balked, coming up with an unwieldy compromise of nine elected and four appointed members.
Which brings us to the current mess. Tensions that had been brewing between the elected and appointed members broke into open warfare after a faction of youthful members led by Edward Burroughs III gained a majority in last year’s election and started to exert control. Alvin Thornton, the well-regarded board chairman who had managed for two years to bring some civility to the group, abruptly quit in frustration. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) told Fox 5 news that Mr. Thornton was concerned about the direction the board was going and didn’t want his good name tarnished. Ethics complaints have been lodged against some elected members, which they dispute, and Ms. Alsobrooks’s controversial choice to replace Mr. Thornton, Juanita Miller, has not helped the situation.
There is plenty of blame to be shared. Board members’ role is to set broad education policy, not amass a fiefdom or advance their political careers. Yet the board’s bickering isn’t about substantive issues but instead centers on who gets to call the shots.
The county’s state senators and delegates, who failed to give Mr. Baker the tools he needed to take on the challenging job of school reform, now sit on the sidelines and point fingers. Ms. Alsobrooks is right when she says her authority over the schools is limited, but she nonetheless needs to step up with more forceful leadership. She told us she plans to appoint a study group to examine the issue of school governance in hopes of making recommendations to the General Assembly. But hasn’t Prince George’s County learned the hard way that school boards — be they appointed or elected — don’t solve problems but are the problem? Under Monica Goldson, the school system’s chief executive, there has been progress, but it is imperiled. How can she possibly recruit talent to Prince George’s when its board is such an embarrassment? For that matter, how long will she be willing to stick around? We urge Ms. Alsobrooks to look to neighboring D.C. and other places where executive authority over the schools has produced meaningful results for students. She should demand the same for the children of Prince George’s County.