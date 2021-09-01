The county’s state senators and delegates, who failed to give Mr. Baker the tools he needed to take on the challenging job of school reform, now sit on the sidelines and point fingers. Ms. Alsobrooks is right when she says her authority over the schools is limited, but she nonetheless needs to step up with more forceful leadership. She told us she plans to appoint a study group to examine the issue of school governance in hopes of making recommendations to the General Assembly. But hasn’t Prince George’s County learned the hard way that school boards — be they appointed or elected — don’t solve problems but are the problem? Under Monica Goldson, the school system’s chief executive, there has been progress, but it is imperiled. How can she possibly recruit talent to Prince George’s when its board is such an embarrassment? For that matter, how long will she be willing to stick around? We urge Ms. Alsobrooks to look to neighboring D.C. and other places where executive authority over the schools has produced meaningful results for students. She should demand the same for the children of Prince George’s County.